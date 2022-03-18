The Hill Country Poets will have an open mic poetry and music event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library meeting room, 505 Water St. “Poems and songs do not need to be original, but should inspire and entertain,” a library spokesperson said in a press release. “All material needs to be appropriate for a mixed-age audience.”
Those participating will need to register onsite at 1:45 p.m.
