Library to host author Sara Dykman

The Native Plant Society of Kerrville, Riverside Nature Center and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will welcome author Sara Dykman at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, to discuss her book “Bicycling With Butterflies” in the library meeting room.
In her book, Dykman chronicles her adventures traveling across three countries and 10,000 miles on a pieced-together bicycle to follow the monarch butterfly on its storied annual migration to Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.