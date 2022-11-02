Autumn, holiday items featured at Market Days, Swap Meet

Colorful fall floral arrangements are just some of the autumn-inspired items that can be found at this Saturday’s Kerr County Market Days at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The Hill Country Swap Meet will also take place on Saturday. 

Among the dozens of vendors at this month’s Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, will be new as well as returning vendors.

“Our fall markets are some of our busiest, so we do recommend getting here early for the best selection,” said LuAnn Anderson, show producer.

