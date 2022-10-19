The Fall Festival is on at the Glory Community Garden from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Everyone is invited to this free community event. There will be a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink, games for the kids and lots of information available from multiple community partners, including Kerrville Pets Alive!, Hill Country Crisis Council, Doyle Community Center, Riverside Nature Center, Hill Country Master Gardeners and Art2Heart.
Police and fire units are planning to be on hand, depending on availability, according to event coordinator Pam Ulmstead.
