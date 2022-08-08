Young artists used items from the UGRA River Clean Up during a weeklong assemblage workshop at Hill Country Arts Foundation. The unique art was on display during a reception on July 29, and many of the pieces can still be seen in the UGRA lobby, 125 Lehmann Drive. From left are instructor Phyllis Garey, Sophia Villaloboz, Bella Bridges, Camilla Rose, Chloe Haas, Isabella Escalera, Riley Cook, Cheyanne Johnson, Victoria Santoya, Mauricio Mejia and assistant instructor Heston Lovelace.
Young artists used items from the UGRA River Clean Up during a weeklong assemblage workshop at Hill Country Arts Foundation. The unique art was on display during a reception on July 29, and many of the pieces can still be seen in the UGRA lobby, 125 Lehmann Drive. From left are instructor Phyllis Garey, Sophia Villaloboz, Bella Bridges, Camilla Rose, Chloe Haas, Isabella Escalera, Riley Cook, Cheyanne Johnson, Victoria Santoya, Mauricio Mejia and assistant instructor Heston Lovelace.
Courtesy
A workshop participant turns an old drip pan into a canvas.
Courtesy
A young workshop participant works on some bicycle parts. Participants worked together to create this collaborative piece titled, “Guadalupe Gears.”
The Upper Guadalupe River Authority teamed up with the Hill Country Arts Foundation and Riverside Nature Center to highlight the prevalence of trash in our waterways and give litter a new life through art.
On July 23, UGRA hosted the 19th Annual River Clean Up at Flat Rock Park. It was the first time the big, one-day event had been conducted since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.