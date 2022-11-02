Arcadia Live welcomes rising star on the Americana, rock scene

On Saturday, Nov. 19, emerging singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey will weave together vivid storytelling with his distinctive vocals at the Arcadia Live theater.
Hailing from Prosper, Tanner Usrey has a style that’s both timeless and all his own. Since beginning his career with the release of 2019’s “Medicine Man,” Tanner has come to be known for his raw lyricism and soul-touching voice over unforgettable melodies and hard-hitting sound.
