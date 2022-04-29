Former University of Texas player and head coach David McWilliams will join other UT legends at the May 12 Thirsty Thursday event hosted by the Kerr County Texas Exes.
Other Longhorn greats who will be in attendance include Ty Harrington, who played baseball under coach Cliff Gustafson and recently retired from Texas State University with the most wins in that program’s history; Quan Cosby, a member of the 2005 National Championship team who went on to play in the NFL; and John Fuquay, a walk-on player who earned a spot on the 1988 team under McWilliams.
