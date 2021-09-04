Market Days and swap meet kick off fall season

Shoppers browse a cosmetics table during a Kerr County Market Days event in this Times file photo. Market Days and the Hill Country Swap Meet will return to for the fall season beginning today at the HIll Country Youth Event Center. Admission is free.
Fall shoppers will want to visit Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, Sept. 4, for unique items, collectibles and a wide variety of items for home and outdoors. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking.
Shoppers can browse through dozens of stalls laden with new items as well as swap meet type merchandise, including handcrafted crosses and other Christian art, jewelry, yard art, fabric, oil paintings and metal art. Shoppers will also find antiques, collectibles, coins, books, sports trading cards, military items, craft supplies and assorted household items.
