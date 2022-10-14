Salvation Army asks folks to ‘Fill the Freezer’

In preparation for its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, the Salvation Army is hosting its second annual Fill the Freezer campaign and is asking the community for donations of 10- to 15-pound turkeys to help feed the more than 1,000 people expected on Thanksgiving Day.
The Salvation Army is inviting local families and individuals to its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
Diners are invited to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the center, get it to to or order delivery.
