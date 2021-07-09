Local alumni of The University of Texas at Austin will host a send off for freshmen starting UT in the fall. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Acapulco Restaurant.

The public is invited to join in the send-off fun, according to a spokeswoman for the group. Each person is responsible for their own dinner and drinks at the restaurant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.