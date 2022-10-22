Downtown businesses plan spooky fun

Spooky fun is coming to downtown Kerrville as businesses in the historic district will welcome the community for a two-day Halloween celebration.
The Historical Downtown Business Association will host a costume contest for ages 18 and older at the Humble Fork at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Revelers can enter for a chance to win cash prizes. The person with the best costume will win $500, and the second-place winner will walk off with $100. The third-place prize is $50.
