Becky Etzler, executive director of the Riverside Nature Center, will present a program to the Kerr County Historical Commission at noon Monday, March 21, on “ 33 Years of Community Service.” The meeting at the Union Church, 101 Travis St., is open to the public.
The Kerr County Historical Commission was organized in October 1975 and is a part of Kerr County government operating with residents appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners Court. The work of the commission focuses on preservation of the historical heritage of the county. Visit www.co.kerr.tx.us/historical for more information or contact vicechair.kchc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.