The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will offer a fairy garden crafting event at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, in the library meeting room.
“Fairy gardens are miniscule plots or small container gardens that include live plants, tiny accessories and other elements designed to provide a habitat for magical fairies to visit when no one is looking,” a city spokesman said in a press release.
