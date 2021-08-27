September will feature 4 free EduScape Talk and Tour events

Showing off the xeriscape section of the newly created EduScape in this 2019 file photo are, from left, Ray Buck, Pam Umstead, Melayne Arnold and Diane McMahon.

 Tom Holden/file photo

Riverside Nature Center and the Upper Guadalupe River Authority will join forces to present EduScape Talk and Tours each Tuesday in September.

The UGRA EduScape is an award-winning demonstration garden that contain numerous examples of water conservation and storm water detention practices that can be incorporated into home and business landscaping.

