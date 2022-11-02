Art for “Red Ryder” comic, by Fred Harman. “Red Ryder” launched in 1940 and continued through 1965, with the characters featured in comic books and a newspaper comic strip that was syndicated worldwide. “Red Ryder” also spawned radio shows and movies, as well as a variety of merchandise — including the Red Ryder BB gun.
“Help Needed,” an oil painting by the late Fred Harman, is among the items on display during the Museum of Western Art’s “Works We Love featuring Fred Harman.” The exhibit opens Saturday.
Courtesy
Art for “Red Ryder” comic, by Fred Harman. “Red Ryder” launched in 1940 and continued through 1965, with the characters featured in comic books and a newspaper comic strip that was syndicated worldwide. “Red Ryder” also spawned radio shows and movies, as well as a variety of merchandise — including the Red Ryder BB gun.
If you grew up in the ’40s, ’50s or ’60s, chances are you remember being glued to the TV set watching “Red Ryder” and his trusty sidekick, Little Beaver. This wholesome show was based on the work of painter/cartoonist Fred Harman, who created the memorable characters in 1940.
Harman was the genius who captured loyal followers of the “Red Ryder” comic strip for 25 years, during which time it was published in 750 newspapers and reached 40 million readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.