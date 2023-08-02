‘A Murder is Announced’ on local stage

On the set of Playhouse 2000’s production of Agatha Christie’s “A Murder Is Announced” are, from left Tasha Remschel as Julia Simmons and Maggie Meek as Leticia Blacklock. The show opens at the Cailloux Theater on Friday for a three-weekend run.
It’s Friday the 13th in Chipping-Cleghorn, a small village in rural England, and a notice in The Gazette has announced a murder for 6:30 p.m.
This ominous advertisement sets the stage for the upcoming presentation by Playhouse 2000. The classic thriller “A Murder is Announced” will be presented Aug. 4-20 at the Cailloux Theater, directed by Amy Goodyear and designed by Judd Vermillion.
