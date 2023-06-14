End of the Innocence offers salute to ’80s songwriters

Award-winning hits by Glenn Frey, Dan Fogelberg, Don Henley and more will be celebrated when Playhouse 2000 presents End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters at The Cailloux Theater on Saturday.
Playhouse 2000 continues a summer of outstanding concerts with an appearance by California-based artists End of the Innocence: A Salute to the Songwriters at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Cailloux Theater.
“End of the Innocence is five amazing musicians who celebrate the songs created by master songwriters like Don Henley, Dan Fogelberg, Paul McCartney and Glenn Frey, all superstars in ’80s rock,” a spokesperson for the Cailloux Theater said. “The group includes some of the best musicians and performers in the industry. They have played with and opened for some of the most important artists in the world, including Kenny Loggins, The Little River Band, America, Three Dog Night, Kansas and many more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.