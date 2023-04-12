Eclectic Texas musician brings rock ‘n’ roll to town: Alejandro Escovedo to perform April 21

Celebrated singer and songwriter Alejandro Escovedo is coming to Kerrville. The Texas icon will perform at the Arcadia Live on Friday, April 21.
Escovedo began his career in music in the late ’70s and has as eclectic a background and body of work as any rock artist of his generation. As comfortable performing with a string ensemble as he is with an amped-up power trio, and as likely to bare his soul in his lyrics as he is to display some serious rock and roll swagger, Escovedo had already played an important role in punk (with the Nuns), roots rock (the True Believers) and alt-country (Rank & File) before he launched a solo career that’s seen him work with everyone from John Cale to Bruce Springsteen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.