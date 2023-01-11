Doyle Center to celebrate MLK Day

The Rev. Mae Fletcher will be the guest speaker at Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at the Doyle Community Center.

The Doyle Community Center, 110 West Barnett St. in Kerrville, will host a Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. The public is invited to attend the free event.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Mae Fletcher, with Mayor Judy Eychner providing the greeting and blessing, followed by a luncheon.

