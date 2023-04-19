The Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St., will present its second annual “One of a Kind” music night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 21. The event is open to the public and free of charge.
The concert will be in the event room of the center, and the lineup includes Greg Bitkower, Konrad Wert, Danny Flores, Chan Ramos, Lee and Karen Hale, The Ghosts of the Pleasure Garden and the incomparable Ashley Valero and our very own Clifton Fifer.
