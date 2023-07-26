The Doyle Community Center will celebrate Texas music legend Alfredo “Fritz” Morquecho from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the center, 110 W. Barnett St.
“Fritz Morquecho was inducted into the Tejano ROOTS Hall of Fame Museum in Alice, Texas, in 2016,” said Clifton Fifer Jr. “His contributions to music history in Texas are legendary, and we hope that people will come out and join us to celebrate with a night of good food, good music and great memories.”
