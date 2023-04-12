‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’ opens Friday at VK Garage Theater

Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s community theater, is launching a new series of modern plays called “Playhouse NOW!” this week. Sarah Ruhl’s award-winning comedy/drama “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” will open a three-weekend run in the VK Garage Theater at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Playhouse NOW! will focus on bringing new, exciting plays to both our volunteers and our audience,” said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. “We’ve set this apart as a new series because we want to signal that this play, and others that will come in this series in the future, are different from the things we normally do. They’re a bit edgier with more current sensibilities and a younger voice. We won’t shy away from things that might give a play a ‘PG’ or even an ‘R’ rating.”
