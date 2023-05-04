Daughter of country royalty coming to town for Mother’s Day weekend show

INGRAM — Lazy Days Canteen is gearing up for an unforgettable Mother’s Day weekend when Georgette Jones — daughter of legendary country music stars Tammy Wynette and George Jones — will take the stage Saturday, May 13.
Jones has strong ties to the Showtime limited series “George & Tammy,” which is based on a book she wrote about her parents. She also appears in the final episode.
