Danielle Bradbery to headline 4th Annual Kerrville River Fest

Danielle Bradberry, winner of the fourth season of “The Voice,” will headline the Oct. 14 Kerrville River Festival at Louise Hays Park. The event will coincide with the annular eclipse that can be viewed from the Hill Country.
The excitement is building as the Fourth Annual Kerrville River Festival and Annular Eclipse Celebration with NASA is set for Oct. 14 at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
“Music enthusiasts and festival-goers from near and far are eagerly marking their calendars to attend this free event that promises to be an unforgettable day of music, food, community and celebration,” a city spokesperson said in a press release.
