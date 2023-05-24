Country star Moe Bandy brings hits to Kerrville Friday night

Traditional country superstar Moe Bandy will appear for one night only at the Cailloux Theater on Friday, May 26, as part of a tour celebrating his induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and the release of his latest album, “Thank You Lord.”
Bandy was inducted into the Class of 2023 in March in a ceremony at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. He joins a long list of artists that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, Red Steagall, Lyle Lovett, Clay Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Aaron Watson and Bob Wills in receiving this prestigious honor.
