Chorale will cover variety of music at upcoming Classical Music Festival

The Hill Country Chorale will host the annual Classical Music Festival beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at The First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville, 800 Jefferson St.
“The festival will have selections from the Renaissance, Baroque, Romantic and Modern periods,” a spokesperson for the chorale said in a press release. “Favorite works of many well-known composers will be represented. This concert has a variety of choral pieces, as well as vocal solos and duets and instrumental performances.”
