Chorale to deliver ‘Popular Hits’ on April 29 concert

The Hill Country Chorale will give its spring performance of the year at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive, Kerrville. The theme of this concert is “Popular Hits,” featuring well-known tunes from the 1920s through the 1970s and early 1980s.
“This fun and upbeat concert has favorite selections that were sung by Elvis Presley, The Tokens, The Flamingos, The Beatles, The Association, The 5th Dimension, Simon and Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, ABBA and others,” a chorale spokesperson said.
