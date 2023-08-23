FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets are now on sale for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s annual fundraiser. A Night in Vegas is scheduled for Sept. 9. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the SteveW. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg.
Money raised from this event will be used to support the youth education program, the Fredericksburg Theater Academy, and main stage productions.
