Cailloux hosts musical tribute to Willie, Waylon and Johnny

Fans of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash can experience what a show with all three would be like as The Highwaymen perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
Michael Moore as Willie, August Manley as Waylon and Mark Gagnon as Johnny recreate a live show that features the look, feel, sound and songs of the country legends, including “Ring of Fire,” “I’ve Always Been Crazy” and “On the Road Again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.