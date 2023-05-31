Box office opens Monday as FTC prepares for ‘Annie Get Your Gun’

FREDERICKSBURG — The box office opens to the public at 9 a.m. Monday, June 5, for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s summer musical, “Annie Get Your Gun.” The classic Irving Berlin Broadway musical opens Friday, June 16, with nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South in Fredericksburg.
Cast in the production is Meg Ellisor as Annie Oakley, Anthoney Farmer as Frank Butler, Steve Gurney as Buffalo Bill Cody, Rachael Remlinger as Dolly Tate, Elliott Dooley as Tommy Keeler, River Wellborn as Winnie Tate, Barry Sikes as Charlie Davenport, Joel Keefer as Foster Wilson, Marvin Schroeder as Mac, David Lucas as Chief Sitting Bull, Tess Kothmann as Jessie, Abigail Fitzsimmons as Nellie and Lucas Howell as Little Jake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.