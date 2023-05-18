‘Beginning Assemblage’ workshop on tap at HCAF

INGRAM — The Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center will host a one-day class on “Beginning Assemblage,” with local artist Phyllis Garey as instructor. The class will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, and the cost to attend is $75 per person.
“At one time or another, we’ve all noticed interesting patterns in the placement of seemingly unrelated objects,” an HCAF spokesperson said in a press release.
