‘Beginning Assemblage’ workshop on tap at HCAF

This “vase” created from found objects is an example of assemblage. A “Beginning Assemblage” class is set for May 27 at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center in Ingram.

 Courtesy

INGRAM — The Hill Country Arts Foundation’s Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center will host a one-day class on “Beginning Assemblage,” with local artist Phyllis Garey as instructor. The class will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27, and the cost to attend is $75 per person.

“At one time or another, we’ve all noticed interesting patterns in the placement of seemingly unrelated objects,” an HCAF spokesperson said in a press release.

