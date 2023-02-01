Baumann brings sonic landscape of West Texas to Arcadia Live

West Texas native John Baumann will return to the Hill Country for another crowd-pleasing show at the Arcadia Live theater on Feb. 18.
“Baumann has established himself as equal parts brilliant songwriter and captivating entertainer,” a spokesperson for the Arcadia Live said in a press release. “Originally finding his musical footing in the renowned group The Panhandlers, Baumann is an acclaimed songwriter and frontman in his own right.”
