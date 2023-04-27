INGRAM — The Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram is gearing up for its second annual Stonehenge Celtic Festival and Highland Games, set for Saturday, April 29, on the HCAF grounds in Ingram.

The festival grounds will open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Activities will continue until 4 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.