A competitor heaves a caber in the air at the 2022 Highland Games at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in this Times file photo. The caber toss is just one of the games that will draw competitors to the arena on Saturday.
Members of the San Antonio Pipes and Drums Association perform in Stonehenge II during last year’s Celtic Festival at the Hill Country Arts Foundation. The popular band will return for Saturday’s event.
Representatives from clans display their tartans and clan crests at the 2022 Celtic Festival and Highland Games. Clan members will be on hand Saturday to discuss their family histories and show off their family tartans.
Samuel Beaver/file photo
Courtesy
Courtesy
Miniature and full-size Highland cattle will be on hand at this year’s festival.
Courtesy
A weaver demonstrates the art of weaving a tartan during last year’s Celtic Festival.
