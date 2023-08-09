Back to the ’80s: Rock ‘n’ roll show celebrates popular female singers

It’s time to break out the hair crimper and stirrup pants. Playhouse 2000 is hosting a throw-back party to celebrate the sensational sounds of rock and roll’s amazing ’80s.
Powerhouse vocalists Lisa Rock and Natalie Cordone will be in from Chicago with their four-piece band and a show called “’80s Night Out” that pays tribute to female rockers such as Pat Benatar, Irene Cara and Whitney Houston at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Cailloux Theater.
