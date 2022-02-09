‘Now and Then’ opens Friday

In a scene from “Now and Then,” the new romantic comedy, are standing, from left, Meg Ellisor as Abby, Brad Gilbert as Jamie and Serenity Lewis-Lockhart as Woman. Seated is Jason Rittiman as Man. The show opens Friday on the VK Garage Theater stage.
Playhouse 2000 will open the first show in its 2022 season this weekend after a postponement due to COVID cases arising in the show’s company. The new comedy, “Now And Then,” will be presented beginning Friday, Feb. 11, for two weekends.
“We love to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a love story,” said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. “We’re very excited to be bringing our audience a brand new play by a playwright we have come to know and enjoy.”
