Grady Spencer and The Work bring tour to Kerrville

April 29 marks the Hill Country pitstop of Grady Spencer & The Work’s most toured year to date, promoting their fourth full-length album, “Wait.”
This is a far cry from less than three years ago, when frontman Grady Spencer was struggling to maintain sanity and serenity through juggling his new music career with 60-hour work weeks in construction, as well as being present as a father and husband to his wife and children. Feeling the call of his heart and with the full support of his wife, Spencer decided to pursue music full time, just in time for the beginning of the pandemic. Any other person would have perhaps been discouraged and given up, but Spencer used the time at home in reflection to dive headfirst into songwriting.
