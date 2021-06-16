Exhibit features a century of Texas political cartoons

The Kerr Regional History Center will host “One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Start State” through July 12. The exhibit of political cartoons is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy photo)

The Kerr Regional History Center is hosting “Cartooning Texas: One Hundred Years of Cartoon Art in the Lone Star State,” an exhibition developed by Maury Forman and Robert A. Calvert for the Center for Texas Studies at the University of North Texas with support from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Political cartoons in Texas often focus on hotly contested, controversial and colorful political campaigns — usually for the governor’s chair. In “Cartooning Texas” visitors will meet a fascinating array of flamboyant politicians, ranging from the controversial Gov. Jim Hogg to the remarkable Pappy O’Daniel.

