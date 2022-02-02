Reception Saturday for artist Dinah Bowman

Local artist Dinah Bowman’s works are featured in the exhibit “Bird on a Wire,” now on display at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, 228 Earl Garrett St., in downtown Kerrville. 

 Courtesy

Kerr Arts and Cultural Center will host an Artist Reception for Dinah Bowman from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

The event will celebrate the culmination of Bowman’s “Bird on a Wire” exhibit in the Cornels Gallery at the KACC, 228 Earl Garrett St.

