HCFS offers free screening of ‘Cowboy Hat Movie’

FREDERICKSBURG — The Hill Country Film Society, a nonprofit organization committed to providing year-round independent film programming and education in the Hill Country and host to the annual Hill Country Film Festival in Fredericksburg, has partnered with Hoffman Haus to host a screening of “The Cowboy Hat Movie,” directed by John Carter, as part of its Indie Film Series.
The screening will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Great Hall at Hoffman Haus, 601 E. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Seating is limited and will be first-come, first-served.
