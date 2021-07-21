Bandera museum will induct artist into hall of fame

Jack Moss will be inducted into the Texas Heroes Hall of Fame at the Frontier Times Museum on Friday. Moss can often be found at his Gridiron Gallery in Llano, working in his studio and living his dream of being an artist of the West.
BANDERA — Each year, the Frontier Times Museum kicks off Bandera’s National Day of the American Cowboy celebration by inducting great Texans into its Texas Heroes Hall of Honor. This year’s induction ceremony is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the museum’s outdoor Texas Trail Driver Theater and will include Western artist Jack Moss, of Llano.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
