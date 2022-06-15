Opening night gala Friday for FTC’s ‘Mary Poppins’

Rehearsing a scene from Fredericksburg Theater Company’s of “Disney’s Mary Poppins” are, back row, from left, Zac Tiedemann as Bert and Heidi Eubanks as Mary, and front row, Tess Kothmann as Jane Banks and Leah McDade as Michael Banks. The show opens Friday.
FREDERICKSBURG — A celebratory opening night gala is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the lobby of the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, followed by a performance of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s summer musical “Disney’s Mary Poppins.”
This show will have nine performances, running through July 3, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
