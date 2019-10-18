In the Roaring Twenties, a surging economy created an era of mass consumerism, as Jazz-Age flappers flouted Prohibition laws and the Harlem Renaissance redefined arts and culture. The Point Theatre in Ingram invites you to experience “These Shining Lives,” the fascinating 1920s historical drama written by Melanie March and directed by Emily Huber.
Based on the true story of four women who worked in a watch factory in Ottawa, Illinois, the play dramatizes the dangers women faced in the workforce in the 1920s and the lack of concern by companies for protecting the health of its employees.
“The delicacy and gracefulness the actors bring to the story is breathtaking, and opening weekend left audiences dewy-eyed with adoration,” said Laura Tomerlin, theater director. “I am so proud of every facet the creative team brought to this project. The music, set design and lighting really complete the artistic vision director Emily Huber wanted.”
In this gripping drama centering around Catherine Donahue and her three coworkers/friends, the new financial independence of women working in the post-war 1920s is both liberating and exciting. The women earn a comfortable living painting watch faces with radium. This new vision of freedom is shattered when, one by one, the women begin to fall ill to mysterious ailments.
Performances continue through Oct. 27, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
For ticket information, call 830-367-5121 or visit www.hcaf.com.
