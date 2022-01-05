The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is introducing a historical fiction book club. The new book club, named “As Time Goes By,” will meet monthly to discuss books related to the historical fiction genre.
The first meeting of the group will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 6, in the library meeting room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.