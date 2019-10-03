Tickets are on sale now for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s fall drama, “12 Angry Men.”
The production opens Friday, Oct. 11, and will have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Highway 87 South, Fredericksburg.
First produced for television in 1954, “12 Angry Men” was adapted from Reginald Rose’s teleplay into a 1957 motion picture starring Henry Fonda and directed by Sidney Lumet. The film was nominated for several Academy Awards and is recognized by the American Film Institute as the, “87th Best Film of the Last 100 Years.” Rose eventually adapted the screenplay for the stage, where it has become a standard of the American theatre, produced by numerous professional and community theaters every year. The play has been produced on Broadway several times, most recently in 2004. Jack Lemmon, George C. Scott, and James Gandolfini starred in a remake for television in 1997 directed by William Friedkin.
Cast in the FTC production are Joel Keefer as the Foreman, Paul Flett as Juror 2, Caleb Straus as Juror 3, Daniel Hofmann as Juror 4, Eric Kildahl as Juror 5, Esteban Garza as Juror 6, Ron Rickerhauser as Juror 7, J.D Cole as Juror 8, William Sadd as Juror 9, Bill Joseph as Juror 10, Robert Menking as Juror 11, Barry Sikes as Juror 12 and John Willome as the Guard.
The production is directed by FTC Technical Director Addison Powers and will be stage managed by Priscilla Castañeda. FTC Shop Foremen Luke Cummings will serve as scenic and lighting designer. The team of Jolene Keefer and Nita Regester will design the costumes.
Tickets for “12 Angry Men” may be purchased at the box office, located next to the theatre at 1668, S. U.S. Hwy 87, Fredericksburg, Texas. Performances are Oct. 11-27, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The opening-night performance on Oct. 11 will begin with a gala at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be served in the lobby, all gratis to opening night audience members. Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and under. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m through 1:00 p.m Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
