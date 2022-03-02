FREDERICKSUBURG — On March 9, the Fredericksburg Theater Company will announce selections for its 26th season with a Season Announcement Celebratory Performance. The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
The evening’s performance is a preview of songs and scenes from the chosen titles for Season 26. For the fifth year in a row, FTC will produce five musicals, along with a classic drama and an award-winning farce.
