Do you have a Clue that electronic devices have Monopoly on your Life? Unplug from those electronic devices and plug in to your family by playing board games. Join us at The Salvation Army Kroc Center for Family Game Nights. No experience necessary — all skill levels welcome. A variety of games will be available to choose from or bring your favorite board game to share for the night. Take a Risk; play with other families; you won’t be Sorry!
Held the first and third Friday of every month from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the event is free to Kroc Family Members and Boys & Girls Club members and only $5 per family for non-members. Refreshments are sold separately at RJ’s Café.
Looking for another family-friendly activity on a Friday night? Join us at the Kroc Center for Family Movie Night. Only G and PG (with permission waiver) rated movies will be shown.
This event takes place on the second Friday of every month at 7 p.m. Admission is free to Kroc Family Members and Boys & Girls Club members and only $2 per non-member. The concession stand will be open.
For additional information, call 830-315-5762.
