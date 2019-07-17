The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will welcome musician Ken Gaines for a special performance Friday afternoon.
Gaines will present “Classic Songs and the Folks Who Wrote Them” at 2 p.m. Friday in the library meeting room. The hour-long presentation will feature a variety of classic songs.
A Houston-area singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer and teacher, Gaines has the goal of writing great songs in just about every genre and style.
“For all the great songs that have been written, I belong to a wonderful tribe who believe there are at least as many great ones still to be written,” Gaines said.
Since the fall of 1998, Gaines has produced and hosted the songwriter’s series at Houston’s legendary Anderson Fair. These Thursday-night productions have become a must for traveling artists from all over the world who are touring Texas, as well as many of Texas’ best singer-songwriters. Gaines also is a regular at the Kerrville Folk Festival, both on stage and around the song circles, and in 2009 was chosen as the festival opener.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
