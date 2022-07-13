The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s Concerts by the River series will continue this Friday, July 15, with a 7 p.m. performance at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
“Come out and enjoy the beautiful river view and some great live music with Tejano Image and Jessie Wren,” a spokesman for the city of Kerrville said in a press release. “This event is free to the community and visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.