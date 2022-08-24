Library will celebrate Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth-Butt Day

With a mosaic of Italian glass at their backs, dignitaries attend the dedication of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. From left are Mrs. Howard E. Butt, Mrs. Fred Saur, Lady Bird Johnson and Howard E. Butt.
The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library invites the public to celebrate the legacy of Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth-Butt and her role in the development of the local facility at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the library meeting room.
The day’s activities will begin with a presentation by Dr. William Rector. A photographic exhibit of the library dedication will be exhibited, and personal effects of Holdsworth-Butt, courtesy of the H.E. Butt Foundation, will also be displayed.
