The Salvation Army will host a Brass Concert with the USA Southern Staff Band, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
The Southern Territorial Band has been closely linked to the ministry of the Salvation Army across the Southern U.S. and beyond for 95 years. The band is proud of its roots in the traditional brass band genre, which combines the musicality and agility of the symphony orchestra with the power of the marching band.
